Tommy Fury has been told to fight Tyron Woodley again in order to get a fight with Jake Paul, but the former UFC star believes the Love Islander will lose.

Tommy Fury has been told to fight Tyron Woodley again in order to earn a fight with Jake Paul, but the ex-UFC star claims the Love Islander will lose.

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, who suggested it, backed Woodley to defeat Fury.

“You wanna know a fight that would work, throw Tommy Fury in there with Tyron Woodley,” Sonnen, 44, said on his YouTube channel.

“If Tommy can show that he can deal with Tyron, he’ll be fine in there with Jake.”

“The problem is that Tommy isn’t capable of defeating Tyron Woodley.”

“Tommy wouldn’t beat Tyron, and if Tommy doesn’t show up to fight Jake because of the pressures that come with that, it’ll be even more pressure to fight a guy Jake has beaten twice.”

“And believe me, he wouldn’t show up for that.”

On December 18, the celebrity rivals were set to compete for bragging rights and unblemished records.

Fury, 22, however, was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

Woodley, 39, stepped in as a replacement four months after losing on points to Paul, 24, and was knocked out in round six.

Woodley joins YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, in KOing every opponent he has faced.

Fury, on the other hand, has yet to face a professional boxer due to his cancellation.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 35, a former middleweight world champion, has been approached to fight Paul.