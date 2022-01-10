Tommy Fury isn’t on Jake Paul’s mind right now, and he should ‘do his own PPV’ to earn a rematch with the YouTube sensation.

To reclaim Jake Paul’s attention, TOMMY FURY has been advised to “do his own pay-per-view.”

In a December 18 grudge match, the celebrity rivals were set to battle for bragging rights and unbeaten records.

Fury, 22, however, was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

Tyron Woodley, 39, stepped in as a replacement four months after losing on points to Paul, 24, and was knocked out in round six.

Fury has since requested that their fight be rescheduled, but Paul’s trainer, BJ Flores, claims that he is not interested.

“Yeah, he fumbled,” Flores told The Schmo. “I don’t think Tommy Fury is even on Jake’s mind right now.”

“At the time, we all thought we’d be surprised if this fight happened.”

“Even after the contracts were signed and Tommy was talking, we were working so hard on a gameplan for Tommy that we weren’t surprised when they said two weeks before.”

“We discussed a few options, but Nakisa (Bidarian) and Jake decided on a rematch with Tyron because he deserved his vacation and time off, and we didn’t want to push it back and deny him the opportunity to fight.”

“I don’t think Tommy is in Jake’s mind right now because it’s the worst feeling in the world.”

“Tommy should do his own pay-per-view so we can look at the numbers, analyze them, and figure out where we go from there.”

Woodley joins YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, as Paul’s opponents who have been knocked out.

However, Fury’s cancellation means he has yet to face a professional boxer.

And the American is prepared to leave his British opponent in the dust – preferring to fight his brother Tyson, 33, or his father DAD John, 57.

“He wants the payday,” Paul told Chris Mannix, “but I’ve said before that I don’t want to fight him; he doesn’t deserve it.”

“I’d prefer to go up against Tyson.”

I’d prefer Tyson to fight at cruiserweight, where he’d have a better chance of winning, or his father.

“His father, John, did a better job marketing the fight than Tommy did.”

So before I fight Tommy, I’ll fight his brother or his father.”