Tommy Fury, Mike Tyson, and UFC star Conor McGregor are among Jake Paul’s five opponents following Tyron Woodley’s KO.

JAKE PAUL has now officially defeated every opponent he has faced, promising that the best is yet to come.

The YouTuber vowed to leave no doubt in the rematch after defeating Tyron Woodley on points in August.

Paul delivered on his promise with a brutal KO in round six of their rematch.

The American celebrity slammed some of the biggest names in the industry both before and after the victory.

SunSport has compiled a list of five possible opponents for Paul in the near future.

Fury, 22, was scheduled to fight Paul, 24, in a celebrity grudge match until he was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and a chest infection.

Instead, Woodley, 39, stepped in on short notice, and Fury was told he had forever missed his chance.

The biggest flaw in Paul’s undefeated five-fight record is that he has yet to face a professional boxer.

With Fury, who is 7-0 and physically equal to Paul, the fight may be too evenly matched to be put on hold.

Paul has had his eye on the 33-year-old Irishman since he first entered the ring.

McGregor’s UFC contract still has two fights left, and he would be barred from competing outside of the octagon as a result.

UFC president Dana White, on the other hand, allowed his biggest draw to fight and lose in the ring to Floyd Mayweather, 44, in 2017.

McGregor is likely the only person capable of doing so again, and boxing Paul could be too lucrative to pass up if the money was right.

Diaz, on the other hand, has only one UFC fight left on his contract and has already hinted at a return to the ring.

After four fights in 13 months, Paul has recently stated that he wants to take a break from fighting.

It may give Diaz enough time to finish his final fight with the UFC before a boxing match between the two is scheduled for next year.

Diaz was also present at Paul’s rematch with Woodley because his teammate Chris Avila, 28, was fighting on the undercard.

In 2020, the 46-year-old Brazilian was released from his UFC contract and returned to boxing, where he had already won one fight.

After that, he defeated former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 35, and MMA legend Tito Ortiz, 46.

Silva then entered talks to fight Paul, but nothing came to fruition, so the fight is still on the table.

But, with his current pro boxing record and legendary striking abilities, he would be a step up for Paul, even at his advanced age.

In November 2020, the 55-year-old heavyweight legend made his…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.