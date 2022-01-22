Tommy Fury reveals his plans to return to boxing after an MRI scan on a broken rib forced the cancellation of Jake Paul’s fight.

Tommy Fury reveals his plans to return to boxing following an MRI scan on a broken rib that forced Jake Paul’s fight to be canceled.

TOMMY FURY has revealed that he intends to return to boxing following an MRI scan on the broken rib that forced him to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.

After withdrawing from his celebrity grudge match with YouTuber Paul in December, the former Love Island star was devastated.

However, Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Tyson Fury, is already on the mend and plans to fight again as soon as possible.

“So I’ve got one more scan, one more MRI with the rib to see where it’s at and how much it’s healed and how much we’ve got left,” he wrote on Instagram.

“After that, I’ll be able to jump right back into the ring because I’ve been keeping the weight down and am ready to go.”

“So as soon as I get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring and all that other stuff, I’ll be straight back in the ring,” Fury wrote in a separate post.

“Because my knuckles are extremely itchy.”

With less than two weeks to go in his fight, Fury, 22, announced he was out due to a bacterial chest infection.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Tyron Woodley, 39, who had been beaten on points by Paul, 24, four months prior, subbed in but was brutally knocked out in round six of the rematch in Florida.

Because of Fury’s withdrawal, Paul has yet to face a professional boxer.

His other KOs came against online rival ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, for a 5-0 record.

Fury wanted the fight rescheduled, but Paul recently stated that he has no plans to do so.

“He wants the money,” Paul told Volume Sports.

“However, as I previously stated, I do not wish to engage in combat with him; he does not deserve it.”

I’d rather go up against Tyson Fury.

“Before I fight Tommy, I’m going to fight his brother or father.”