Tommy Fury slams Jake Paul for criticizing UFC fighters and claims Tyron Woodley’s rematch with him was a “hug battle” before a brutal KO.

TOMMY FURY believes Jake Paul’s sickening one-punch knockout of Tyron Woodley masked a humiliating fight mocked by the in-house commentary.

Last Saturday night, the 22-year-old British boxer should have been in the ring with the YouTube star, but a chest infection and a broken rib forced him out.

After a slow start, ex-UFC welterweight Woodley jumped in for a rematch – this time at cruiserweight – and was ruthlessly face-planted in round six.

And Love Island hunk Fury claims he overheard Paul’s own commentary team mocking the lackluster action in the first five rounds before the KO on Fite.TV.

“You’re in a bad place when the commentator for your own show says ‘this is getting pretty hard to watch now,” Fury said as he coughed through his Unibet Lowdown interview.

“The commentator was joking when he asked, ‘Who won that round?’ because nobody did.”

“I was watching it and it was upsetting because it would not have gone six rounds if I had been in there.”

“They didn’t throw anything the first four or five times; it was just wrestling.”

“The KO was a nice punch, but it came from a 14st guy against a guy who was down on his hands and knees.”

“Woodley didn’t have much notice because I had to pull out very late, so he didn’t have anything resembling a camp, but he still took it six rounds despite Paul’s months of preparation.”

Despite Paul’s claims that he is on track to becoming a legitimate boxing world champion, he has already targeted a group of veteran MMA fighters whose prime years were spent in weight classes far below his.

The two most likely candidates appear to be Nate Niaz and Jorge Masvidal, which Fury claims proves his boxing career is still a charade.

“I see he’s gone back to calling out all these MMA people, and I’m not sure what he’s trying to accomplish by calling out UFC people,” he said.

“Fight a boxer if he wants to be a boxer.

Every day of the week, he fights wrestlers who would kill him in a cage.

“He would absolutely beat Nate Diaz and all of these other MMA fighters in a boxing match because they are not boxers.”

“In his last fight against Wooldey, he looked better; in this fight, he did nothing.”

The first five rounds were all about hugging.”