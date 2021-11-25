Tommy Fury wants to fight Logan Paul “the week after” he defeats “bum” Jake in a December grudge match, according to his father John.

Tommy Fury wants to fight Logan Paul “the week after” he beats “bum” Jake in a December grudge match, according to his father John.

TOMMY FURY wants to fight Logan Paul “the week after” his fight with the YouTuber’s younger brother Jake in Florida.

On December 18, Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, will face Jake in a bout in Tampa.

Tommy is so confident in his ability to wipe the floor with the boxing novice that his father John has revealed that he wants to batter Logan right after he spanks The Problem Child.

“We can’t lose this, Jake Paul can’t beat this man,” the 57-year-old told talkSPORT.

“All we’re doing is enjoying ourselves because we’re very fortunate to be in this situation before Christmas.”

“And it’s going to be the best Christmas for the Furys we’ve probably ever had.”

“We’re flying high right now because we just had a great win with Deontay Wilder.”

This is just the cherry on top.

“We understand that this is an hors d’oeuvre to be served after the main course.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“But trust me when I say there will be a lot of fun and games.”

“And the following week, we want his brother.”

On the 2nd and 3rd of January, we’ll have his brother.

“That’s how confident we are in our ability to defeat this jerk.”

John, Jake’s doting father, is overjoyed to see Tommy put an end to Jake’s brief but raucous boxing career.

“I can’t wait to see this YouTuber collapsed in the corner crying with his girlfriend,” he added.

When Tommy, 22, finally shares the ring with the brash and cocky Jake, he plans to have a short night at the office.

“I showed up at his after-party with four people after our last fights on the same card,” he said.

“What did he do when I saw him? He didn’t [do anything].”

“He dispatched a security guard to say, ‘Please leave.’

“He’ll find his level once he’s in the ring with me.”

In the first round, he’ll be eliminated.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]