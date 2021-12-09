Tommy Fury will miss out on a huge Jake Paul fight purse after it was revealed that ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley was paid £6 million for his first fight.

Tommy Fury will miss out on a huge Jake Paul fight purse after it was revealed that ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley earned £6 million for his first fight.

Tyron Woodley earned £6 million for his first fight with Jake Paul, according to UFC legend Michael Bisping, in a massive blow to Tommy Fury.

In August, Paul defeated Woodley in eight rounds, with Fury defeating YouTuber Anthony Taylor’s sparring partner.

It set the stage for a massive celebrity grudge match on December 18 in Florida.

Fury, however, was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and a chest infection, and Woodley was signed as his replacement.

Bisping had been campaigning for a rematch with Paul, and he has a good reason for it.

“Tyron has been trying to get that rematch, and understandably so,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“According to what I’ve heard, Tyron Woodley earned around (dollar)8 million for his fight against Jake Paul, so he obviously wants to do it again.”

“But they still chose Tommy Fury.”

I thought Tommy Fury would be a good match-up for Jake Paul because he’s a boxer who’s just getting started, and he’s 7-0 in the ring.

“It made sense for Jake Paul to be fighting someone like that, plus with the Fury name, he’s Tyson Fury’s half brother, so there’s that whole connection there, which adds to the intrigue.”

Paul defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, also 37, in his first three fights.

But his eight-round victory over ex-UFC champion Woodley, 39, was his most significant to date.

Before the Brit withdrew, Fury was set to be his first opponent with prior professional experience.

Bisping pressed the 2019 Love Island contestant to reveal evidence of his broken rib, which he eventually did.

And, with such a serious injury, the former UFC middleweight champion admitted it would be impossible to continue fighting.

“Sure, if you’ve got a broken rib, there’s no way you’re going to fight,” Bisping, 42, said.

The now-commentator and analyst from the United States was ringside for Paul’s points victory over Woodley.

In the short-notice rematch, he predicted a similar outcome.

“The thing is, Tyron is taking this fight on less than two weeks’ notice,” Bisping explained.

He’s been training for a while now.

“However, there is a difference between properly training for a fight and absolutely killing yourself and simply ticking over, keeping the engine running.”

“So, even with the added incentive, I don’t think we’ll see much of a difference in this fight, Tyron Woodley.”

"Jake Paul, I believe he will

