Tommy Fury’s father discusses his fight purse for the Jake Paul fight, revealing that he earns more than ‘world champions.’

Tommy Fury will earn more than’some world champions’ for his fight with Jake Paul, according to John Fury.

The unbeaten records, reputations, and bragging rights of the celebrity fighting rivals are all on the line.

On December 18 in Florida, they will fight over eight rounds at a 192lb catchweight, which will be broadcast on pay-per-view in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Tommy’s father and coach, John, predicted a blockbuster check because of their combined fan bases.

“Listen, Tommy’s getting paid more money for this than some world champions,” he told entrepreneur Rob Moore.

“He’s getting paid in the millions, so if we get paid millions for getting wet, we’re going to do it.”

Tommy, 22, enters the fight with a 7-0 record and more experience than YouTube star Paul, 24, who is facing his first professional boxing opponent.

Previously, the social media sensation defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

However, he defeated ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, in his most recent fight, with Paul winning on the undercard against his sparring partner Anthony Taylor, 32.

It set up the grudge match, but John admitted that the rivalry could continue as they prepare to face off against big brother Logan, 26, later.

“If he’s on his game, Tommy, and firing on all four cylinders,” he said.

“A simple night’s work, easy money, and the winner advances to bigger and better things.”

“After we get the brother out of the game, we’ll start looking for more traditional titles for him.”

“Isn’t it true that a brother will want to redeem his brother?”

Isn’t the brother going to want to play his part after he knocks Jake Paul out?

“However, I doubt it because the hiding Tommy is going to give Jake Paul will pique the interest of the other brother.”

Logan is the least experienced of the three, having only boxed three times previously.

To begin, he drew with online rival KSI, 28, in a white collar bout in 2018, but won the rematch a year later by split-decision when they both turned pro.

However, he returned in June for a thrilling exhibition with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, 44, that went the distance.

Logan is reportedly in talks with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, 55, who made his comeback last November, after narrowly avoiding defeat to Mayweather.