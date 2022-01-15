Tomorrow Will Be NFL History For Tom Brady And Jalen Hurts

When their teams face off on Sunday, Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts will make NFL history.

They’ll form the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks ever seen in a postseason game.

At 44 years old, Brady continues to defy Father Time and lead the Buccaneers.

Hurts, on the other hand, was only 23 years old when he led the Eagles to the playoffs.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes held the previous record for the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks in a postseason game.

The AFC Championship game in 2019 and the Super Bowl in 2021 featured this matchup.

While the age difference between Brady and Hurts may not appear to be significant, Brady clearly has the advantage when it comes to feeling at ease in a playoff environment.

