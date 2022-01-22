Tomorrow’s shoppers will receive free Greggs sausage rolls; here’s how to get yours.

Set your alarms for tomorrow: anyone who arrives at their local Greggs before 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22 will receive a free sausage roll, with vegan options available.

This weekend, high-street favorite Greggs is giving away free sausage rolls.

Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 1,000 pastries, including the vegan version, will be available for purchase.

The prize is the result of a partnership between the bakery giant and Swapi, a new app that acts as an e-wallet for all of your loyalty cards.

To get your free sausage roll, all you have to do is download the Swapi app for Android or Apple, where you’ll receive 250 points as a welcome bonus.

READ MORE – Primark is launching a new website, and it’s exactly what everyone has been waiting for.

Once you’ve signed up, go to the Greggs or Redeem sections of the Swapi app to get your voucher code.

Before 11 a.m., go to your local Greggs, show the code to a Greggs employee, and enjoy your free sausage roll.

A Greggs sausage roll costs 200 Swapi Points, so you’ll not only get a free breakfast but also some loyalty points to use on your next purchase at one of Swapi’s affiliated brands.