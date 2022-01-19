Tongan rugby league players are waiting to learn if their families have been affected by the tsunami.

KRISTIAN Woolf admits that after seeing their homeland devastated by a tsunami, St Helens’ Tonga-born stars are frantically trying to find out how their families are.

Worst of all, no one knows what’s going on because communication has been disrupted.

When an underwater volcano erupted, a tidal wave engulfed the Pacific nation.

That has left natives Konrad Hurrell and Agnatius Paasi, as well as others with family there – including the national boss himself – worried about what has happened.

“At this stage, there’s been no communication whatsoever,” Woolf said, referring to players in the United Kingdom and Australia.

“That complicates things because they want to know how their loved ones are doing and have assurances that they made it to safety.”

“Here, Konrad, Agnatius, and Will Hopoate have close family ties; Konrad has lived there for the majority of his life and considers it his home.”

“The worst part is the unknown.”

Saints will be without Wales winger Regan Grace for the first month of the season due to an elbow injury.

After getting stuck in Italy, new signing Curtis Sironen will miss Alex Walmsley’s testimonial on Friday.

“His partner came over for Christmas and they went on a short trip,” Woolf said, urging the NRL to give the World Club Challenge, which his team has yet to win, more credit.

“Curtis has done everything correctly, he’s been double-jabbed, but he tested positive as he prepared to return and had to be placed in isolation – he then tested positive again, indicating that it was extended.”

“He did nothing wrong and had every right to take a short vacation during his time off – it’s not a major drama.”

“Before round one, we’ll put measures in place to ensure he’s ready.”