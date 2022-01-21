Toni Kroos rages after being booked for a ‘ghost tackle’ during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory.

TONI KROOS was furious after being booked against Elche in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

In the 78th minute of Los Blancos’ 2-1 win at the Estadio Martinez Valero, Kroos was sent off for a foul on Tete Morente, which referee Jorge Vazquez thought was a foul.

The player is given a yellow card.

Certainly. https:t.coDZncR5vPMt

However, replays revealed that the retired Germany international did not make contact with either the substitute or the ball.

Morente fell to the ground unassisted after botching his attempt at a Zinedine Zidane turn, but Vasquez assumed Kroos was to blame for the winger’s tumble and issued him a yellow card.

Kroos, enraged, quickly pleaded his innocence, motioning to the referee that he had no contact with the Spaniard.

He also used social media to reflect on the unusual booking, posting a video of Morente’s stumbling that included circus music.

“Yellow card,” he captioned the photo.

Sure,” she says.

Fans reacted quickly, with one tweeting, “Should have been a yellow card for Spiderman instead,” alongside an edited photo of the incident.

“I can’t believe it,” one person said.

“How did the ref miss that!! I believe the ref expected a foul.”

“Incredible,” said another.

It’s not a yellow card or a foul.”

“You should stop using those supernatural abilities,” one person said.

Kroos was eventually replaced before the tie went to extra time in the last-16 round.

In the 103rd minute, Gonzalo Verdu scored to give the home side the lead, and Madrid appeared to be on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament.

Five minutes later, former outcast Isco drew the thirteen-time European Cup winners level.

Eden Hazard, an ex-Chelsea player, saved Real’s blushes by scoring the winner five minutes before extra time ended.

“We didn’t put in an amazing performance,” manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the game.

“We were very much in control of the situation.”

“When the game went into overtime, I told my players to keep their cool and stay calm because we had another 30 minutes ahead of us.”

“We then conceded an undeserved goal, but that’s what brought out all of the character and personality in this group.”

Real will return to action at the Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon, when they face Elche in a rematch.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS