Toni Minichiello calls for UK Athletics to look at thyroid medication usage

Crisis-hit UK Athletics are coming under increased pressure to further investigate the concerns of athletes over the use of thyroid medication after the issue was raised by one of Britain’s most prominent coaches at their members council meeting on Friday.

Sportsmail can reveal the topic was brought up in Glasgow by Toni Minichiello, the former coach of Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill and the coaching representative on the council.

It follows revelations by Sportsmail in November that British athletes feared that legal thyroid treatments may have been targeted by UK Athletics as a way of obtaining a marginal gain. UKA have denied any wrongdoing and insisted they only ever screen for thyroid issues as a health precaution and that they recommended treatment solely when medically necessary.

Thyroid medications are not on WADA’s banned list, but a number of athletes who spoke to Sportsmail had aired their suspicions that medication for hypothyroidism, such as L-thyroxine, may have been used to aid weight loss.

In a meeting attended by acting UKA CEO Nic Coward and outgoing UKA chairman Chris Clark, Minichiello asked about the nature of the medications’ use and also probed about any relationship the beleaguered organisation may have had with the endocrinologist Dr Jeffrey Brown.

Brown worked with athletes at the Nike Oregon Project with Alberto Salazar, who is Sir Mo Farah’s former coach and was a consultant with UK Athletics between 2013 and 2017. Salazar and Brown have both been banned from the sport for four years for anti-doping violations and Salazar, whose prime point of contact at UKA was head of endurance Barry Fudge, has faced recurring allegations about his use of thyroid medications. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Fudge.

The UKA links to Salazar remain a source of great discomfort for the organisation. Their decision to clear Farah to continue working with the coach after damaging allegations were broadcast by Panorama in 2015 are currently the subject of an independent review. However, there are concerns that the scope of the review will not cover whether some, if any, of Salazar’s methods were adopted by UKA in his time as a consultant.

Neil Black, who had backed Salazar, left his post as performance director in the wake of the coach’s ban. With only five months until the Tokyo Olympics, Britain have no permanent performance director and last week they were put under a wide-ranging review by funding body UK Sport. With Chris Clark due to leave his post after only six months, and Joanna Adams set to end the 17-month wait for a CEO, there has been an air of chaos around an organisation backed to the tune of £27million in lottery money for this cycle.

Minichiello, who said the meeting was positive in plotting a path forward for UKA, told Sportsmail: ‘It (the thyroid topic) was raised as an issue that I feel, as coaching representative, needs to be discussed. It needs to be looked at because only then can we draw a line under it and move on.’

A statement from UKA in November read: ‘British Athletics has maintained good medical governance standards in relation to its approach to thyroid disease in athletes and Thyroxine is prescribed only when there is a medical need.

‘In 2014 we convened a clinical group comprising British Athletics doctors, the English Institute of Sport and an Endocrine specialist doctor and member of the British Thyroid Association to ensure appropriate clinical governance and develop guidelines for the investigation and treatment of hypothyroidism in athletes. UK Anti-Doping were also represented at this forum.

‘In addition, we have ongoing discussion with other medical colleagues, including Endocrine specialists, to ensure maintenance of these high standards in the treatment of thyroid disease in athletes.

‘Our data shows that athletes have a similar pattern of thyroid function to an age-matched non-athletic population. Doctors screen athletes for a range of medical issues that may impact on athlete health as part of good medical care. This includes blood testing, menstrual health assessment, bone health and cardio-respiratory screening.

‘The British Athletics medical team urges WADA to make use of Thyroxine to be overseen by the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) process. This would help protect athlete health, ensure usage is for health requirements only and is correctly recorded by national anti-doping agencies.’

There is no suggestion that UK Athletics doctors have been attempting to boost performance by prescribing unnecessary medication.