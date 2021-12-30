Toni Storm’s WWE contract was ripped up after she demanded to leave after losing to Charlotte Flair in a Smackdown match.

Toni Storm’s WWE contract was ripped up after she demanded to be let go after losing to Charlotte Flair in a Smackdown match.

Toni Storm’s departure from WWE stunned the WWE Universe last night.

The 26-year-old New Zealander was thought to be one of the women on whom the company planned to build its women’s division in the coming years.

She was promoted to the main roster earlier this year after first breaking into WWE’s NXT UK and then NXT divisions.

As a result, she’s had a heated rivalry with Charlotte Flair in recent weeks, culminating in a failed title defense against The Queen on last week’s SmackDown.

Storm had requested to be released from her WWE contract, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on Wednesday.

“Those I spoke to within WWE believe Toni Storm requested her release from the company, though I’m also reaching out to those close to her,” he tweeted.

“Unlike in recent years, the memo did not state that budget cuts were the reason.”

Storm had previously appeared on FOX Sport’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss her transition from NXT to SmackDown.

“I was just cruising along in NXT minding my own business when I got called in for a few dark matches and didn’t think too much of it because it never works out every time,” she said.

“I did a few dark matches, gave it my all, and then all of a sudden, I’m on SmackDown, and it’s been a wild ride ever since.”

“It’s changed everything in my life.”

I’m a completely different person now.

“It’s a completely different set of challenges, and it’s been a completely different learning curve.”

I have an unwavering respect for this industry; it’s what I’ve been doing my whole life, but now I’m thinking, ‘Wow, I have so much respect for what people do up here,’ and it’s truly top-notch quality.

“I’m just putting everything I’ve got into bettering myself and proving to myself that I can hang in this place.”

Storm married NJPW wrestler Juice Robinson in October.