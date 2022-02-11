Tonight, Dan Quinn received a significant NFL award.

Tonight, Dan Quinn received a major NFL award.

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, was named Assistant Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors tonight.

Quinn was instrumental in the Dallas defense’s transformation from one of the worst in the league in 2020 to one of the best in the league in 2021.

The Cowboys allowed the fewest points in the NFL this season after allowing the fifth-most the year before, and they also led the league in takeaways.

Dallas went from a 6-10 team a year ago to an 11-6 NFC East champion this season, thanks in large part to this improvement.

