Tonight, DeVonta Smith set a franchise record for the Eagles.

On Saturday night, DeVonta Smith etched his name into the Eagles’ record books.

In the second quarter, the rookie receiver left the game with the franchise record for rookie receiving yards.

As the Eagles drove down the field to tie the game against the Cowboys, Smith nabbed balls of 12 and four yards.

Flying into the record books!@DeVontaSmith_6 has set a new franchise rookie record for receiving yards in a single season.@FirstrustBank | #FlyEaglesFlypic.twitter.com/It9ZnElZD8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 9, 2022