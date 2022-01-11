Tonight, everyone is praising JT Daniels in the same way.

Tonight, everyone is praising JT Daniels.

JT Daniels hasn’t started for Georgia since the beginning of the season, but there are plenty of people calling for him to fill in tonight.

Stetson Bennett struggled in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama after taking over as the starter after Daniels went down with an injury this fall.

Against the Crimson Tide tonight, he didn’t get off to the best of starts.

As Bennett’s struggles in the first quarter continued–including a sack on his first play and an unforced fumble that he thankfully recovered–the college football world began to wonder aloud if Daniels would have to check in.

I need a JT Daniels sub at halftime like I need air. https://t.co/xuiWZnWcRE — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 11, 2022

JT Daniels should have been starting the last month of the season https://t.co/laIbqWBpbD — Walk-On Redshirts (@walkonredshirts) January 11, 2022

need a JT Daniels cam at some point — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) January 11, 2022

How bad is JT Daniels? — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 11, 2022

After the chaos of that Raiders/Chargers game last night. I halfway expect Stetson Bennett to get pulled for JT Daniels only for Stetson to come back in and save the day in the 4th quarter. Something about backup QB’s playing monster roles in these games. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 11, 2022

This is for everyone who acted like the JT Daniels questions during the season were unfounded. https://t.co/04SdAr1F7j — Will Cheney (@CheneyAUG) January 11, 2022

Am I too early for the put JT Daniels in Twitter movement? — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) January 11, 2022