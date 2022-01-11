Trending
Infosurhoy

Tonight, everyone is praising JT Daniels in the same way.

0
By on Sports

Tonight, everyone is praising JT Daniels.

JT Daniels hasn’t started for Georgia since the beginning of the season, but there are plenty of people calling for him to fill in tonight.

Stetson Bennett struggled in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama after taking over as the starter after Daniels went down with an injury this fall.

Against the Crimson Tide tonight, he didn’t get off to the best of starts.

As Bennett’s struggles in the first quarter continued–including a sack on his first play and an unforced fumble that he thankfully recovered–the college football world began to wonder aloud if Daniels would have to check in.

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About JT Daniels Tonight

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About JT Daniels Tonight

Comments are closed.