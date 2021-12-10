Tonight, everyone said the same thing about the Steelers.

The Steelers drew a lot of attention tonight, and everyone said the same thing.

The Minnesota Vikings hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in a game between two playoff teams looking for a big win.

Unfortunately for the viewers at home, only one team chose to participate.

Minnesota exploited massive holes in the Steelers’ defensive line on numerous occasions, allowing the team to run for long periods of time.

Dalvin Cook, the star running back, had just 14 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings rushed for 176 yards on an average of nearly 10 yards per carry.

Steelers fans were taken aback by the team’s first-half performance.

Steelers analyst Brett Kollmann said, “This may be the worst I’ve seen the Steelers run defense look in a decade.”

Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Steelers Tonight

No resistance at all. Steelers should be ashamed. Worst run defense in the NFL. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 10, 2021