Tonight in boxing: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte negotiations, Amir Khan’s Kell Brook preparations, and more

Despite the fact that British boxing is experiencing a circuit breaker as a result of the rising number of Covid cases, the late winter and early spring promise to deliver some big fights.

“Boxing Tonight” is i’s weekly preview of the Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, complete with information on how to watch and what to watch for.

With no major fights scheduled this week and British boxing postponed for the rest of January, here are the major talking points from the sport.

Following the British Boxing Board of Control’s (BBBofC) announcement that all January fights have been postponed, it’s a rare quiet weekend in British boxing.

Chris Eubank Jr has been a victim once again, with his fight against Liam Williams being the most high-profile victim.

The calendar is expected to return to normal in February, so Amir Khan’s grudge match against Kell Brook should go on as planned.

The bigger questions remain about the fights that aren’t happening, or haven’t been confirmed yet.

Despite the World Boxing Council (WBC) nominating Dillian Whyte as Tyson Fury’s mandatory challenger, no deal has been reached.

Nonetheless, following a few well-timed teases from Bob Arum about Fury relinquishing his belt, it appears that he is on track to face Whyte, and has brought Joseph Parker into his training camp to assist him in his preparations.

The WBC expects Fury to take home 80% of the prize money, while Whyte will have to make do with finally getting a shot at a heavyweight title, regardless of the financial stakes.

That hasn’t gone down well with Whyte’s camp, with Eddie Hearn indicating that they will challenge it.

The winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which Eddie Hearn has hinted will take place in the spring of 2022, is also a pressing issue.

In an IBF eliminator, Luis Ortiz and Joseph Parker are both expected to face Filip Hrgovic.

Parker has reclaimed his title after defeating Derek Chisora in a rematch, while Ortiz knocked out Charles Martin on two occasions.

