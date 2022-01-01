Tonight in college football, the expansion of the playoffs is a topic of discussion.

In college football tonight, the expansion of the playoffs is a hot topic.

Since its inception, the College Football Playoff has been a four-team tournament, but expansion is a question of when and how much.

This year’s semifinals were noncompetitive once again, a recurring issue for the CFP. Not surprisingly, the debate over whether or not expansion will solve this problem is raging as Georgia cruises past Michigan.

People who believe expansion is pointless because we can’t even get compelling semifinals with four programs in the mix, and those who advocate for a field of eight or 12 teams in order to arrive at a more “true” champion, are the two sides of the debate.

A sample of the back-and-forth on the subject can be found below.