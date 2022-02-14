Tonight, Joe Burrow set a regrettable Super Bowl record.

Tonight, Joe Burrow set an unlucky Super Bowl record.

Burrow was sacked seven times in this game.

This equals Roger Staubach’s record from Super Bowl XIX.

Throughout the third quarter, Burrow was put under a lot of pressure.

On only 12 dropbacks in the third quarter, he was sacked five times.

As far as protecting a quarterback goes, that’s about as bad as it gets.

Burrow stayed strong in the pocket and delivered strikes to his receivers all night despite the pressure he was under.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough to get the Bengals a win.

