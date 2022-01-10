Tonight, Paul Finebaum reveals who’s under the most pressure.

Tonight, Paul Finebaum reveals who is really under pressure.

On Monday night, Alabama will attempt to make it two in a row by defeating Georgia in the National Championship game.

The Crimson Tide beat Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game a few weeks ago.

Alabama scored 24 points in the second quarter and then pulled away in the second half, thanks to Bryce Young’s 421 yards passing and three touchdowns.

On Monday, Paul Finebaum made his weekly appearance on WJOX’s McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning, and he believes Georgia is under a lot of pressure in this game.

“It’s difficult to forget about the SEC Championship Game,” Finebaum admitted.

“While I believe Georgia is under tremendous pressure, I do not believe Alabama is.

I’ve never seen Alabama face such pressure in a championship game.

They’ve already beaten the odds.”

Alabama qualified for the College Football Playoff after beating Auburn in overtime and defeating Georgia, the nation’s best defense.

The Bulldogs had only given up 17 points in any game this season before facing the Crimson Tide.

Kirby Smart is 0-4 against his former boss heading into this game, but all it takes is one win to get over the hump.

At 8 p.m., the game will begin.

ET

