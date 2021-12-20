Tonight, the Bears are without an entire starting lineup.

Tonight, the Bears will be without a full starting lineup.

If you still have time to tweak your fantasy football lineup, add as many Minnesota Vikings wide receivers as you can.

Because one of the Chicago Bears’ units is down for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

All four of the Bears’ starting defensive backs have been ruled out of tonight’s game, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Artie Burns, Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson, and Tashaun Gipson, all cornerbacks, have been scratched.

The team’s COVID-19 list includes all four players, and they’re far from the only ones.

The Bears are dealing with a massive outbreak on the team, which has resulted in the suspension of dozens of players and several coaches.

As a result, the Bears are scrambling to replace their injured players.

At least eight players from their practice squad are expected to be promoted to the game roster tonight.

The Bears Are Missing An Entire Starting Position Group Tonight

