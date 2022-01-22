Tonight, the city of Glasgow will be witness to a spectacular Viking torch-lit march.

Celtic Connections is hosting the march as part of Shetland 550, a celebration of the Islands’ unique music and heritage. Shetland was annexed from Norway to Scotland 550 years ago in February.

It will take place before the first of two specially-commissioned Shetland 550: Norn Voices concerts at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, which will feature a number of Shetland’s foremost cultural ambassadors as well as some of their closest musical friends.

The marchers will leave Albion Street in the Merchant City at 6 p.m., arriving half an hour later at Buchanan Street, with a display from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the bottom of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall steps.

With flaming torches, cheers, and songs celebrating Up Helly Aa, more than 30 male and female Vikings will greet audiences at the Concert Hall.

With more than 500 artists involved across the festival, this year’s hybrid Celtic Connections programme – the 29th edition of Europe’s premier winter music festival – spans around 60 lively in-person concerts, a number of intimate filming sessions, and an exciting digital offering.

The festival will be held until February 6th.

Visit www.celticconnections.com for more information on the program and to buy tickets.