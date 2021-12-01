Tony Cottee has been fired from Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime for the 2021-22 Premier League season, while Michael Dawson has been promoted.

Tony Cottee is out and Michael Dawson is in for the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime.

PREMIER LEAGUE football is back this season, and it looks a little different on our television screens.

The games will be broadcast on Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime, and fans are eager to learn who will be hosting and commentating.

Now that the new campaign has begun, SunSport has compiled a list of lineups for each broadcaster.

After 20 years with Sky, former West Ham, Leicester, and Everton striker Tony Cottee has been fired.

Karen Carney and Michael Dawson have replaced the well-liked 56-year-old.

Carney will be the lead WSL pundit this season, with Sky set to broadcast live coverage of the women’s league.

Michelle Owen will host EFL shows, while Dawson will join Jeff Stelling’s Soccer Saturday team.

From September, Caroline Barker, Lynsey Hooper, and Seb Hutchinson will be part of the WSL team.

The most notable departure is Gary Lineker, who left their Champions League coverage to travel around Europe with Leicester.

However, fans can expect to see their favorite players on BT Sport’s star-studded Premier League lineup.

Rio Ferdinand, Robin van Persie, and Owen Hargreaves, all former Manchester United players, will give their thoughts on the current situation.

Jermaine Jenas, Michael Owen, and Peter Crouch, as well as Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton, are all still on the team.

In the 2021-22 season, the online broadcaster will broadcast 20 Premier League matches over two gameweeks.

The first round of Amazon’s fixture round takes place from November 30 to December 1, followed by the second round on December 28.

However, in order to cover so many games in such a short amount of time, Amazon Prime enlisted the help of more than 40 TV and radio stars last season.

The presenting team is made up of Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Steve Bower, and Jim Rosenthal.

The biggest names in the punditry seats include Alan Shearer, Owen and Harry Redknapp.

Clive Tyldesley and Guy Mowbray are among the commentators who provide play-by-play for the matches.