Tony Dungy, a former NFL coach, slams Super Bowl officials.

Until just under two minutes remained in the game, the Super Bowl 56 referees were completely absent.

The officials then began to throw flags left and right, assisting the Rams in scoring the game-winning touchdown.

The refs’ lack of involvement until the final few minutes was strange.

Why did they take so long to start enforcing the game’s rules?

On Sunday night, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy took to Twitter to slam the game’s officials.

“When the ball was in play, the officials were determined to ignore every violation and only call false starts, delay of game, and taunting.”

They remained in that position for a total of 58 minutes and 39 seconds.

Then they began to officiate.

Dungy tweeted, “That was awful.”

The officials were determined to ignore every violation when the ball was in play and only call false starts, delay of game and taunting. They maintained that posture for 58 minutes and 39 seconds. Then they started officiating. That was bad. https://t.co/AmmPbmlxqu — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 14, 2022