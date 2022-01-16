Tony Dungy Expresses His Dissatisfaction With The Cowboys

Tony Dungy Expresses His Strong Feelings About The Cowboys

In the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers are a popular underdog against the Dallas Cowboys.

No. 1: Dallas

The No. 3 seed in the NFC will host the No.

On Sunday afternoon, San Francisco will play at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the 6th seed.

The Cowboys are the favorites in Sunday’s game, but many believe that Mike McCarthy’s team will have trouble with the run-oriented 49ers.

Tony Dungy, the former Super Bowl-winning head coach, is a huge Cowboys fan.

He compares them to some of his former Indianapolis Colts squads.

He believes Dallas, on the other hand, may be vulnerable against San Francisco.

“The Dallas Cowboys remind me of some of the teams I was a part of in Indianapolis – dynamic and quick-striking on offense, quick on defense, but we had some issues and people ran right at us.”

“I believe that is the San Francisco strategy,” he said.

Tony Dungy Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

Tony Dungy Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear