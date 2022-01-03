Tony Dungy Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Situation

After what he did against the Jets on Sunday, former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown was the talk of the town.

During the game, Brown got into a heated scuffle with teammates on the sideline, and he had had enough.

Before running off the field, he removed his uniform and tossed his jersey into the crowd.

Following the game, Bruce Arians informed the media that Brown is no longer a Buccaneer, which came as no surprise.

On Sunday night, NBC’s Tony Dungy commented on the situation, saying Brown needs to seek help.

On Football Night in America, he said, “I feel sorry for Antonio Brown, as I’ve said before.”

“He’s gifted, but he requires assistance.

If we keep signing him and rewarding this type of behavior in the NFL, we’re not doing him any favors.

Don’t sign him until he receives some assistance.”

Brown has already left three teams in his career, so Dungy may not have to worry about another team signing him.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, won the game with less than 30 seconds left on Sunday to improve to 12-4 overall.

On January, they will hold their next competition.

In a game against the Carolina Panthers, he scored nine points.

The game will begin at 4:25 p.m.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

