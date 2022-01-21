Tony Dungy’s age and identity are unknown.

Tony Dungy is a former American football safety and coach who now works as a sports analyst.

Dungy coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts in the National Football League (NFL) for 13 years.

Anthony Dungy, who is 66 years old, was born on October 6, 1955.

He was born in the town of Jackson in the state of Michigan.

Dungy is a sports analyst who previously played safety in the NFL and coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts for 13 seasons.

He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1977-1978), San Francisco 49ers (1979), and New York Giants (1980) football teams.

He was Super Bowl XIII champion as a player, with the Steelers defeating the Cowboys 35-31.

As a coach, he led the Colts to Super Bowl XLI victory over the Bears, becoming the first black head coach to do so.

Dungy spent 15 years as a defensive backs coach and coordinator in addition to being the head coach.

He’s been a football analyst on NBC’s Football Night in America since his retirement.

He is a spokesperson for Family First’s All Pro Dad fatherhood program, as well as a supporter of the SafeBeat Initiative, which promotes preventative heart screenings for kids.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted Dungy in 2016.

Tony Dungy received numerous awards and recognition during his tenure as a coach, which spanned the years 1980 to 2008.

A list of his achievements is as follows:

From 1980 to 1995, he worked as a defensive backs coach and coordinator for the Vikings, Steelers, and Chiefs before becoming the Buccaneers and Colts’ head coach from 1996 to 2008.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony Dungy’s net worth is (dollar)10 million.

According to reports, his annual salary is now around (dollar)2 million.

The majority of his earnings came from his time as a player and coach in the NFL, as well as his time as a football analyst.