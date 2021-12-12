Tony Dungy’s Brutally Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction Across The NFL

Tony Dungy’s Brutally Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From Around The NFL

Tony Dungy, a former NFL head coach who now works as an analyst for NBC, has made his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool very clear.

Claypool squandered valuable seconds on Thursday night by celebrating a first-down catch instead of sprinting to the ball.

When Claypool caught a first-down pass with no timeouts, Pittsburgh was driving.

He remained on the ground, celebrating the first down, rather than getting up quickly.

NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy’s Brutally Honest Admission

Chase Claypool cost the Steelers AT LEAST 5 seconds posing & pointing that would have given the Steelers 1 more play… 1 more shot to tie it up so dumb, so clueless pic.twitter.com/cy7wSkv4XE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2021

The difference between “a true pro” and “learning to be a pro”! https://t.co/mH4bwjQyvU — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 11, 2021