Tony Dungy’s Brutally Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction Across The NFL

Tony Dungy’s Brutally Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From Around The NFL
Tony Dungy, a former NFL head coach who now works as an analyst for NBC, has made his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool very clear.
Claypool squandered valuable seconds on Thursday night by celebrating a first-down catch instead of sprinting to the ball.
When Claypool caught a first-down pass with no timeouts, Pittsburgh was driving.
He remained on the ground, celebrating the first down, rather than getting up quickly.
Chase Claypool cost the Steelers AT LEAST 5 seconds posing & pointing
that would have given the Steelers 1 more play… 1 more shot to tie it up
so dumb, so clueless pic.twitter.com/cy7wSkv4XE
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2021
The difference between “a true pro” and “learning to be a pro”! https://t.co/mH4bwjQyvU
— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 11, 2021
Yes. Most players learn that early. But in college the clock stops while they reset the chains. Hence you have a little time to “celebrate” a 1st down in college. Not in the NFL.
— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 11, 2021