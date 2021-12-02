Tony Kornheiser is dissatisfied with one team’s playoff ranking.

Tony Kornheiser is dissatisfied with one team’s playoff seeding.

Whatever the committee does, the College Football Playoff rankings are almost always met with a fair amount of criticism.

The latest poll, however, drew the wrath of ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser on Wednesday.

During Tuesday night’s reveal, the Pardon The Interruption host expressed his displeasure with one particular decision made by the committee.

Kornheiser couldn’t believe Notre Dame had finished higher than Oklahoma State.

On Wednesday’s episode of PTI, he explained why.

“I was outraged because, as you know, I called you five minutes after this was revealed and said, ‘You gotta be kidding with this!’

To put Oklahoma State ahead of Notre Dame, you’ve got to be kidding!” Kornheiser said to Michael Wilbon.

“Oklahoma State had a good win against Oklahoma at home.

That’s a fantastic victory.

They’re now 11-1, tied for first place with Notre Dame.

He continued, “Oklahoma State’s loss this year is to Iowa State… where is Iowa State ranked? Nowhere! They’re not ranked.”

“Notre Dame goes out and defeats Stanford 45-17.

I know Stanford isn’t a great team, but one of their victories was over Oregon, which is currently ranked 10th… Notre Dame’s loss was to No.

4 Cincinnati, which is a long way from Iowa State, was picked ahead of them by the committee with Oklahoma State.

Kornheiser concluded by stating that he believes the committee is attempting to punish Notre Dame for Brian Kelly’s recent move to LSU, which was announced on Monday night.

There is only one possible explanation for this.

He explained that “that committee sat there and wanted to punish Brian Kelly for leaving Notre Dame.”

“They wanted Notre Dame to understand that an interim coach isn’t going to get you into the playoff.”

