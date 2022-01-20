Tony Kornheiser Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Controversy

Russell Westbrook Drama: Tony Kornheiser’s Reaction

The decision by Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to bench point guard Russell Westbrook made headlines on Wednesday night.

After Westbrook struggled on defense, Vogel made the decision.

Westbrook committed an error late in the game against the Indiana Pacers, and he was benched for the remainder of the game.

That decision, of course, sent shockwaves through the basketball world.

After “humiliating” Westbrook last night, ESPN analyst Tony Kornheiser said on Thursday afternoon that the Lakers must trade him now.

He said today, “You can’t bring Russell Westbrook to your team and then bench him when it’s crunch time.”

You’re not going to be able to do that.

He’s been a member of the league for 14 years and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

