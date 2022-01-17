Tony Pollard is being slammed by everyone today.

Today, everyone is saying the same thing about Tony Pollard.

Should Tony Pollard start at running back for the Cowboys in 2022?

Over the course of the 2021 season, the Cowboys backup running back appeared to be more explosive than Ezekiel Elliott.

Pollard had more burst in the running game, but Elliott remains the better pass blocker.

Elliott was also playing through an injury near the end of the season.

He revealed that he was dealing with a partially torn PCL after the game.

Nonetheless, many believe Pollard deserves a bigger role in 2022, perhaps even as a starter.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tony Pollard Today

Tony Pollard not only SHOULD be the Cowboys starting RB next year, he NEEDS to be DAL’s starting RB next year — John Owning (@JohnOwning) January 17, 2022