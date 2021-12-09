Tony Pollard, RB for the Dallas Cowboys, Shares Disturbing Injury News

Tony Pollard, the Cowboys’ backup running back, is starting to emerge as a key contributor to the Dallas offense.

The electric rusher used his elite speed and big-play ability to break open a 58-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints last week.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Shares Painful Injury News

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Shares Painful Injury News