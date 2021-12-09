Tony Pollard, RB for the Dallas Cowboys, Shares Disturbing Injury News
Tony Pollard, the Cowboys’ backup running back, is starting to emerge as a key contributor to the Dallas offense.
The electric rusher used his elite speed and big-play ability to break open a 58-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints last week.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Shares Painful Injury News
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Shares Painful Injury News
Theres goes Tony Pollard 🏃♂️💨
Down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown! @Tp__5
📺: #DALvsNO on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: https://t.co/LMzEctbvnLpic.twitter.com/a997wSA6QS
— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2021
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) says he tore his left plantar fascia during 58-yard TD run vs. Saints. Resulted in less fourth-quarter work. “It’s really going to be a game-time decision” Sunday at Washington. pic.twitter.com/kkvF7gGRK5
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021