Tony Romo Expresses His Strong Feelings About John Madden

Tony Romo Pays Tribute to John Madden

Tony Romo is CBS’s top game analyst, a position previously held by John Madden from 1981 to 1993.

Madden died last week at the age of 85.

Romo will make his first appearance since Madden’s death today.

He and colleague Jim Nantz paid tribute to the NFL legend about 45 minutes before kickoff between the Chiefs and Bengals.

“His presence was palpable.”

“You couldn’t help but love this guy when you were in the room with him,” Romo said of Madden.

“He was a gentle giant, but his appetite for football was insatiable.”

You wished to sit and listen to him, as well as be in his company.

I don’t believe you fully comprehended his worldwide influence.

“It’s such a privilege to have known him.

He will be greatly missed.”

