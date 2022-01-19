Tony Romo has a job in mind for an NFL wide receiver.

Tony Romo, a former quarterback, appears to be enjoying his new job as a CBS Sports broadcaster.

At least one NFL player, however, believes Romo should consider a career change.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suggested Romo work as a defensive assistant during the Cowboys-49ers game this past weekend.

Because he sees the game at such a high level, Lockett thinks Romo would be a good defensive assistant.

“I liked Tony Romo’s description of the 3rd down play.

On Sunday, Lockett tweeted, “He might need to be a D Coordinator assistant.”

“I believe that quarterbacks would be excellent at breaking down offenses for defenses.”

