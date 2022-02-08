Tony Romo’s Dating History Before He Got Married, in Pictures

Before He Married: Tony Romo’s Dating History

Tony Romo is a happily married former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who now works as a CBS broadcaster.

Romo married Candice Crawford, actor Chace Crawford’s sister, in 2011.

Together, the happy couple has three children.

Tony, on the other hand, enjoyed dating before getting married.

The Dallas Cowboys star was frequently mentioned in the tabloids due to his dating history.

He also dated a few well-known ladies.

Before marrying Candice, Tony is said to have dated the following women.

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Tony dated the famous singer-actress.

In 2007, Jessica Simpson was seen at several Cowboys games.

Jessica was reportedly on the infamous Cabo trip prior to the Cowboys’ Divisional Round NFC Playoff loss to the Giants.

The A-list celebrity and the Cowboys quarterback dated for about two years before calling it quits.

It appears that Romo has a thing for blondes.

In 2007, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and the country music star were rumored to be dating, though neither of them confirmed it.

In 2010, Carrie Underwood married Mike Fisher, a former NHL player.

Because NBC is hosting the Super Bowl this year, Romo is now in the offseason.

At the start of the 2022 regular season, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback will return to the airwaves as a CBS broadcaster.

