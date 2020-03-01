Top 14: 49-0, the good recipes of Racing 92 against La Rochelle

“Here we go on vacation serenely. While the DJ of the post-match evening bet on Aya Nakamura to ignite the revelers, Cedate Gomes Sa enjoys. Entering the second half Saturday afternoon, the pillar of Racing 92 took part in the most impressive demonstration of the Ile-de-France club this season: a 49-0 inflicted at La Rochelle, with – it must be said – the offensive bonus, seven registered trials and a rival in the race to the final stages martyred from the first to the last minute.

We had to see the general manager of the Stade Rochelais, Jono Gibbes, arriving stunned in front of the press after the match. ” It’s a shame. The players stayed in La Rochelle. We didn’t play, we participated. And above all, give everything you need to make a correction. If the Maritimes had 65% of possession, they were caught in the throat by revengeful Racingmen and much more applied. Who broke away with two interceptions in the first period (16th and 40th).

Wounds to be deplored

“They eliminated us in the play-offs last season,” said racing winger Dorian Laborde. There, we took them by trying all the time to advance in defense. When you get there, it immediately becomes easier. “And if we add Rochelais who have liquefied in the face of contrary events, a Russell-Iribaren hinge on the move and surged Ile-de-France substitutes, this is how the Hauts-de-Seine club finds itself third after such a correction against a rival .

“We did what was necessary to stifle them,” said manager Laurent Travers. “We wanted to make them run behind the ball, to exhaust them,” continues Cedate Gomes Sa. When we saw that they were starting to drop, we wanted to drive the point home. All the substitutes tried to bring something. “