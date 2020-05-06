Top Kashmiri Rebel Leader Killed; India claims great success

SRINAGAR, India (AP) – Indian government forces killed a controversial commander of the rebels and his aide in controversial Kashmir on Wednesday, and shut down cell phones and mobile Internet services in subsequent protests against India.

India’s security officials and some members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party called his death a great victory against the insurgents. The murder could trigger further unrest in the region.

The 35-year-old Naikoo was the head of operations for the region’s largest indigenous rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen, which led an armed uprising against Indian rule.

He was the group’s supreme commander for nearly eight years and, according to official sources, was responsible for recruiting dozens of Kashmiris to fight India. He became known after a public uprising in 2016 after the group’s charismatic leader, Burhan Wani, was killed.

After Wani’s death, Naikoo helped breathe new life into the militant movement. He united rebel ranks divided by splinter factions.

A large contingent of police and army soldiers in armored vehicles launched an operation in the Awantipora area of ​​South Kashmir late Tuesday, based on an indication that militant commanders were seeking shelter there. They used earthmoving equipment to dig out several areas, including a school playground, and were looking for possible underground hiding places, the residents said.

Troops blew up at least two civilian houses with explosives, a common tactic used by Indian troops in Kashmir.

On Wednesday, when government troops began door-to-door searches in the area, rebels shot at them, police said. Two militants were killed in the subsequent firefight, a police officer said on condition of anonymity in accordance with government policies. He identified one of the killed rebels as Naikoo. The officer said Naikoo was the most wanted militant in Kashmir and troops had done dozens of operations to get him.

Before joining the group, Naikoo was a popular math teacher.

Some protests against India and clashes between demonstrators and government forces have also been reported in the area where the shooting took place.

Government troops fired bullets, shotguns and tear gas at a major protest against India that took to the streets and threw stones at the troops shortly after news of the rebel leader’s murder spreading. At least a dozen civilians were injured in the clashes, local residents and doctors said. One of the injuries was critical with a gunshot wound.

The authorities have not given the bodies of the two rebels killed to their families as part of a new government policy to thwart large-scale funerals that have become the norm and rallying point for protests against India.

The police officer said the killed rebels were buried in a remote mountain cemetery about 100 kilometers from the gunfight that happened to be Naikoo’s home village.

The authorities first blocked mobile internet service, an Indian tactic common in the region, when fighting broke out. When the fighting continued and it became known that Naikoo was imprisoned, they also stopped using the mobile phone service.

Authorities say it is necessary to stop cell phone and internet service to prevent protesters from gathering against India.

In 2019, the government imposed a month-long communication outage during an unprecedented military move in the troubled region.

India has stepped up its counterinsurgency operations across Kashmir in recent months during a Corona virus blockade. Militants have also continued to attack government forces and suspected informants. More than two dozen militants and about a dozen Indian troops were killed in April, most every month since August 2019, when India revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status and statehood and imposed direct federal rule.

There have also been fights almost daily along the rugged and mountainous border that separates Kashmir between India and Pakistan, killing soldiers and civilians on both sides of Kashmir.

India and Pakistan both occupy the entire territory. Most Kashmiris support the rebels’ goal of uniting the territory either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

India accuses Pakistan of having armed and training the anti-Indian rebels. Pakistan denies this and says it offers only moral and diplomatic support to militants and Kashmiris who oppose Indian rule.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Around 70,000 people were killed in the uprising and subsequent action by the Indian military.