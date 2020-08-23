Top ten managerial body language breakdowns

The lack of crowds has exposed managerial agonies even more closely. Here are ten bosses whose personal frustrations have some idiosyncratic characteristics…

* Pep Guardiola’s Body Crumple

Pep has certainly had practice in reacting to adversity. In Europe, his mad science tactics have caused laboratory explosions on the pitch. He perfected his Champions League head in his hands, slump to the floor routine against Tottenham last April when Raheem Sterling was denied by VAR in stoppage time. He repeated the body crumple last Saturday when Moussa Dembele came on to score from the bench. When Demble scored the third Lyon goal, Pep just stuck his water bottle in his mouth. See Wenger, Arsene for an in-depth psychological summary on this reaction.

Pep Guardiola has spent £750m at Manchester City since joining the club in 2016 and has still yet to go further in the Champions League than David Moyes for Manchester United in 13/14. If I speak….. I am in trouble😂😂🤗#MCIOL, Sterling, Dembele, Aguero pic.twitter.com/k4PFNKQ7Zw

— Kiplangat Allan, GE (@Its_KiplangatKE) August 15, 2020

* Jurgen Klopp’s Frozen Smile

Jurgen isn’t that used to conceding crucial goals over the last two years. When it happens, he knows exactly how to try and laugh it off. After Adrian tripped up as if he had been on the Rioja – to give Atletico a crucial away goal in March – Kloppo did that glazed smile thing. It’s like the artificial Renee Zellwegger injection smile. Nice reaction but hiding something far more painful.

Sometimes when Liverpool concede, Jurgen Klopp can only laugh…

∙ 3-2 vs Salzburg

∙ 3-0 vs Barcelona

∙ 2-0 vs Red Star

He loves this game 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/uY4RjcP2PE

— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2019

* Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Poker Face

Unlike his city counterpart, Ole played a team with no respect for Sevilla’s outstanding record in the Europa League. Unfortunately for the Norwegian, United couldn’t make their superiority count. They punched themselves out while the Spaniards pinched a winner to leave the Red Devils boss a perennial semi-finalist so far. Ole’s agony wasn’t entirely clear in the press conference. He actually looked quite chipper. His favourite losing expression is of a snooker journeyman who misses a simple red into the middle pocket and then has to watch Ronnie O’Sullivan clear the table.

Only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can look happy after losing a semi final pic.twitter.com/dkPwKo6GCt

— ً (@AFCWaIter) August 16, 2020

* Graham Taylor Does Not Like That

The late Graham Taylor managed England’s worst team ever (Gary Lineker’s view) in the early 90s. His unfortunate World Cup qualifying journey was recorded on the infamous ‘Do I Not Like That’ documentary. The management triumvirate of Taylor, Phil Neal and Lawrie McMenemy are seen in unison, imploring the team to “calm it” with the lowering of the hands. Then there’s the “tuck in more” message to John Barnes which doesn’t display the same synchronicity to be fair. Then Poland score.

TELLY GOLD: From “The Impossible Job” documentary on Graham Taylor’s England.

Poland are running us ragged and the gaffer’s raging. Walker’s woeful, Palmer can’t pass, and John Barnes doesn’t know if he’s coming or going.

Do I not like that.pic.twitter.com/gE4NzRrqD1

— Proper Football (@sid_lambert) July 26, 2018

* Big Sam/Little Sam’s Look of Disgust

Big Sam’s enforcement agency couldn’t work as well without his trusted bad lieutenant, Sammy Lee who acts as the irritating scrum-half to Allardyce’s hooker. Neither take defeat well. When Virgil Van Dijk knocked the Toffees out of the FA Cup on his Liverpool debut after another Jordan Pickford foul-up, Lee and Allardyce turned away as if they had lost their target in a mafia car chase.

Sammy Lee’s face was a picture when Van Dijk’s goal went in! Fantastic! 😂😂 #LFC

Watch the full Final Word Show HERE: https://t.co/5CsBW4D9wA pic.twitter.com/sim55lwgNm

— The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 6, 2018

* Frank Lampard’s Quiet Menace

Frank gives it some welly on the touchline. Just ask Pep Lijnders. Lampard wanted to lamp Jurgen’s assistant during Chelsea’s recent 5-3 loss at Anfield. While his Blues have been leaking goals aplenty this season, the Stamford Bridge legend has had the quiet menace of someone restraining himself from choking at a posh Kings Road restaurant. Jody Morris lingers like a mini Bob Hoskins feeding the quiet fury of his mate.

* Diego Simeone’s Lobotomised Stare

The poor pet looked as if he had been lobotomised when Leipzig scored the winner in their CL quarter-final against Atletico. As the Germans celebrated a famous victory, Simeone looked on emotionless, clapping like a seal who was out of tune. His bemusement was on a par with the moment Ronaldo mocked him after scoring a hat-trick last year. Poor Diego looks as if all the air had gone out of his “big balls”.

Formed 11 years ago, RB Leipzig are now preparing for a Champions League semi-final 🔥

Incredible drama! Julien Nagelsmann is over the moon!

Simeone looks crestfallen…#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/JERtKmsgSt

— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 13, 2020

* David Moyes’ Eyes and Scowl

David Moyes is a man of limited stoic expression, generally showing his discontent with larger ever-increasing eyes. Then there’s the great Scottish scowl that looks like someone has nabbed his wee dram during a lock-in and told him that he’s in self-quarantine for two weeks. Just look at his face as West ham were denied an equaliser against Sheffield United in the last minute…

Robert Snodgrass thought he had salvaged a point for #WHUFC, but his joy was short lived as VAR ruled it out for handball!

Was it the correct decision? ✋

📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

📱 Follow #SHUWHU here: https://t.co/1B7gH4GERC

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/W8cSBJ4FYe

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 10, 2020

* Mikel Arteta’s Very Calm Disappointment

Arteta has landed a trophy within months of starting the biggest solo gig of his life. He has also learnt a lot from his guardian Pep. For a start, the disappointment of conceding is often shown with at least one hand to the side of the face or the top of the head, slowly sliding down as the colour drains from it. But there are signs that he is less likely to bounce up like a demonic headmaster. Arteta is animated but only in the sense that he actually looks like a character from a console game.

Is this a real person or a computer animation? Arteta always fools me! 😂 https://t.co/NMZwcN0Psj

— Footymotions (@footymotions) June 23, 2020

* Arsene Wenger’s Lip Lick

After a 2-1 loss to Brighton in 2018, psychologist Geoffrey Beattie confirmed that Wenger was indulging in juvenile behaviour..

“The first goal you can see something interesting which is a kind of lip lick. A lip lick of course is a sign of negative emotion. Generally speaking, adults don’t do this much. It’s a kind of infantile gesture as a way of self-comforting.” Toys. Out of. Pram.

Professor Beattie mused: “You can see him reaching for the water bottle and of course that is a type of displacement activity. When people are under stress, what they will often do is play with objects.” See Guardiola, Pep. To be fair, Wenger is more known for kicking and throwing water bottles than drinking from them.