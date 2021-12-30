Top UEFA referees are being offered £25k bungs online by mafia bosses in a bid to fix football matches.

MAFIA bosses are attempting to fix football matches by targeting top UEFA referees with cyber-crime attacks.

According to a leaked memo obtained by The Sun, officials are paid up to £25,000 to swing matches.

To tempt referees to throw European clashes, criminals are using phishing techniques fine-tuned during the pandemic.

“The corrupters used cyber-crime tactics not previously seen in reported corrupter messages, possibly pointing to a bleed-over in tactics from more sophisticated groups or even the potential for collaboration with such groups,” the memo, which was sent to the FA and other governing bodies, warns.

It mentions “incidents in which a suspected match-fixer attempted to recruit referees through social media to manipulate matches.”

According to Europol, “this evolution may have been accelerated by the Covid lockdown, during which cyber criminals both diversified and intensified their criminal activities.”

“We believe corrupters will continue to attempt contact with players, referees, and other officials via social media and the use of more sophisticated messages, including personalised content and manipulation techniques,” the memo continues.

The messages are thought to have come from Asian crime gangs and were sent in English, but no British referees are believed to have been targeted.