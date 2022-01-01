Tore Andre Flo, a Chelsea legend, is leaving the club after a decade to take up his first managerial position in Norway.

After ten years as a member of Chelsea’s coaching staff, TORE ANDRE FLO is leaving the club.

Flo, 48, has accepted a position as head coach of Sogndal, a Norwegian second-tier club.

Flo is making his way back to Sogndal, where he began and ended his playing career.

It will be the first senior role for the former Norway international.

From 1997 to 2000, Flo spent three years with Chelsea.

He scored 50 goals in 163 games for the West London club.

Flo won the FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup, and Cup Winners Cup during his time with the club.

The Champions League, however, is where Chelsea fans remember him the most fondly.

During Europe’s elite competition in 1999-00, he scored eight goals.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The most Champions League goals scored by a Chelsea player in a single season still stands as a club record.

One of Flo’s career highlights came during that season, when he scored twice against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

He then scored an early goal in the second leg at the Nou Camp, nearly advancing the Blues to the semi-finals.

Flo went on to play for Sunderland, Leeds, and MK Dons before joining Rangers.

In 2012, he announced his retirement from playing.

Flo returned to Chelsea as a club ambassador and Academy coach, as well as a recent loan development role.

Despite a strong start to the season, Chelsea have recently struggled.

The Blues have slipped behind table-toppers Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and are now 11 points behind them.

Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan’s star striker, has caused a stir this week by claiming that he is unhappy at the club and has never wanted to leave.