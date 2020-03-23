Torres selects Liverpool trio and one Chelsea star in ultimate XI

Fernando Torres has selected his ultimate XI made up of his former teammates.

After beginning his career at Atletico Madrid, the Spaniard joined Liverpool in 2007 where he scored 81 goals in 142 games before a shock £50million move to Chelsea, where he scored 45 in 172 appearances.

After a brief stint on loan at AC Milan, Torres returned to Atletico in 2014, where he would stay for another four years before moving to current side Sagan Tosu of the Chinese Super League.

He won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea, and won a second Europa League trophy with Atletico.

Torres also played a major part in Spain’s dominance of international football, winning two European Championships and the World Cup between 2008 and 2012.

And in an interview with LFC TV, he has put together an XI made up of his old teammates.

Torres picked current Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in goal, before opting for a back three of Barcelona legend Carles Puyol, Atletico defender Diego Godin and former Chelsea captain John Terry.

“Midfield, I will pick Javier Mascherano as a holding midfielder,” he said.

“A player who all the teams need; hard work, good with the ball – a player that I loved to play alongside at Liverpool.

“And next to him will be Xabi Alonso, the perfect partner for him you could see in our time here altogether.

“Mascherano and Alonso are the perfect combination and we need Alonso’s quality with the ball to play.

“In the more advanced position is Steven Gerrard, this is my icon player. I need Steven in the team, any system, any team, a key player for me and obviously the most important player in that role as a No.10, a little bit in front of Mascherano and Alonso.

“[He’s] the best player I played with, I’ve said that many times. He is the player that completed my game. There is a ‘before and after’ since I started playing with him. So an icon player, captain of that team and I will be so happy to be able to play with him again.

Torres then added three Spain icons to his side; adding Xavi and Andres Iniesta to form a stunning five-man midfield, before deploying David Villa alongside himself upfront.