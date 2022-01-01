Tottenham 0 Watford 1: Spurs snatch a dramatic 96th-minute win thanks to Davinson Sanchez headers, moving them up to fifth place.

Watford 0 Tottenham 1: Spurs snatch a dramatic 96th-minute win thanks to Davinson Sanchez headers, putting them in fifth place.

TOTTENHAM snatched a dramatic late victory over Watford at Vicarage Road thanks to Davinson Sanchez’s stoppage-time header.

After a strong defensive performance, the Hornets appeared to be in control of the game.

They could have even taken the lead in the closing stages if referee Robert Jones had pointed to the spot for Hugo Lloris’ challenge on Joao Pedro.

However, after a pause in play due to a medical emergency in the crowd, Spurs were awarded eight minutes of added time, which they took full advantage of.

Son Heung-min’s whipped delivery was turned home by Sanchez in the 96th minute to give Antonio Conte’s side a priceless victory.

There will be more to come.

