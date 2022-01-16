Tottenham 1 West Ham 1: Longhurst assists in a snatch draw for the Hammers, while Harder’s aces dent Spurs’ title hopes.

As West Ham drew with Tottenham in injury time, OLLI HARDER praised Kate Longhurst’s ‘invigorating’ pre-match speech.

With a 1-1 draw at The Hive, the 10-man Irons threw a spanner in the works of Spurs’ top-three ambitions.

Skinner’s aces were denied the chance to move into second place, just two points behind Arsenal, thanks to the draw.

“That was my first goal since my debut for West Ham in the WSL a few years ago,” Longhurst, who has been a lifelong Hammers supporter, said.

“It’s important to score against teams you don’t like, and that’s exactly what I did.”

“We’ve had a lot of trouble against Tottenham since we’ve been in the league, so it’s nice to have gone undefeated against them this season.”

“She was pumped for it,” Hammers boss Harder said.

Of course, she was the one who would do it (score a goal).

Her motivational speech to the group was energizing.”

Early on, the hosts had a few good chances, with Rosella Ayane’s fifth-minute shot forcing Anna Leat to make a good save at the far post.

Around the quarter-hour mark, Spurs attempted to catch the Hammers off guard, but Ayane drove forward but fired a tame shot from the edge of the box.

And near the half-hour mark, the striker burst forward again, outpacing Abbey Stringer before Leat came out to clear the ball away from danger.

In the first half, referee Amy Fearn issued three yellow cards, including one to Cissoko in the 30th minute.

Close to halftime, Dagny Brynarsdottir nodded down a corner kick for Grace Fisk, who sent her shot over the bar.

In the 54th minute, Cissoko was penalized for a clumsy challenge on Tang Jiali, and Ayane converted the penalty.

Following a foul on Jessica Naz, France’s centre-back was sent off.

Ashleigh Neville’s shot was blocked and cleared by Lucy Parker in the 73rd minute, and Tottenham came close to going two up late on.

In the 92nd minute, Longhurst’s looping header equalized for the visitors, denying the hosts a win ahead of their match against Man United.

“We had a lot of possession, we dominated the game and dictated everything,” Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner said. “But we didn’t finish chances.”

“And then you give someone a chance to get back into it toward the end of the game.”

