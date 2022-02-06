Tottenham 3 Brighton 1: Harry Kane scores twice, with newcomers Kulusevski and Bentancur making their FA Cup debuts.

Tottenham 3 Brighton 1: Harry Kane scores twice, and newcomers Kulusevski and Bentancur make their FA Cup debuts in the win.

HARRY triumphed over Potter as Antonio Conte continued his FA Cup magic.

With a Harry Kane double, Tottenham qualified for the fifth round.

Graham Potter, the Seagulls’ manager, would have been disappointed to see his team’s cup hopes vanish, but he shouldn’t have been surprised to see the little Italian stand in the opposite technical area.

Conte has never lost an FA Cup tie away from Wembley, leading Chelsea to the Final in both of his seasons as manager.

After losing to Arsenal in 2017, his Blues won 1-0 against Manchester United the following year.

Taking Tottenham back there this time will be far more difficult, as they look to end a 14-year trophy drought.

However, they got closer with a win that was much closer than the score suggests.

Both managers shuffled their starting lineups five times.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk made his first start since suffering a knee injury more than two months ago, and he was dumped on his backside by teammate Marc Cucurella in the 10th minute as they both went for the same ball.

With a fumbled clearance, Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez almost gifted Kane a goal.

However, after the England captain curled a shot past him from outside the box, the Spanish goalkeeper was picking the ball out of his net.

Emerson Royal’s attempted cross took a wicked deflection off Solly March and dipped into the net from the most acute of angles for Tottenham’s second goal, which had more of a hocus pocus feel to it.

The Brazilian fullback attempted to claim he had done a Marco van Basten, but March correctly credited the goal as an own goal.

Before the break, Kane should have added another, but instead he chipped to Son Heung-min, who was offside.

With a low drive, the striker forced a great save from Sanchez.

Albion, as expected, played some lovely football and could have gone in level at halftime if Neal Maupay and Jakub Moder had not been so wasteful in front of goal.

After the break, Moder blasted another shot over the crossbar as the visitors attempted to reclaim control of the game.

After a deflection off Cristian Romero, Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a fantastic one-handed save to keep out a shot from the impressive Yves Bissouma.

Son should have put the game to bed when the Seagulls threatened a comeback.

However,

