Tottenham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Spurs defeat Palace despite being down to ten men, as Harry Kane maintains his outstanding form on Boxing Day.

Tottenham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Spurs beat Palace despite being down to ten men, as Harry Kane continues his outstanding Boxing Day form.

HARRY KANE’S incredible Boxing Day record was extended as Tottenham swept past London rivals Crystal Palace.

Spurs’ talisman scored the game’s first goal, continuing his streak of scoring in every Boxing Day match.

On December 26th, the striker drew level with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler with a joint-record nine goals.

Just two minutes later, Lucas Moura doubled Antonio Conte’s side’s lead to 2-0.

Palace’s dreadful afternoon was made even worse when Wilfried Zaha was sent off for a second yellow card just before half-time.

Spurs went on to win 3-0 at home thanks to Son Heung-min’s tap-in from a pinpoint Moura cross.

