TOTTENHAM are reportedly ‘confident’ of completing the transfer of Adama Traore this month, but it appears that they will be unable to find a suitable replacement for Harry Kane.

Antonio Conte is desperate to improve his squad and is thought to have made a number of key players available.

Traore, a 25-year-old winger from Wolves, has been linked with a move to Tottenham for months.

As Wolves look to raise funds to make their own purchases this month, the Spain international is thought to be available for a bargain £20 million.

‘There’s confidence that a deal can be done’ for Traore before the end of the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Conte’s top priority, according to them, is to find a new right-back, as well as another forward to relieve Kane’s workload.

However, according to the publication, Spurs are likely to play the rest of the season without a backup for their main striker due to difficulties in moving unwanted players out of the club.

Conte is reportedly ready to sell Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, and Tanguy Ndombele to fund his Tottenham overhaul, as we reported last week.

A number of players are said to be ‘fearful for their futures’ as the manager prepares a ruthless sale, with’more than half a dozen players at risk.’

Conte is willing to sell players like Alli, Bergwijn, and Ndombele.

Also being mentioned are Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, and Giovani Lo Celso.

