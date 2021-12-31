Tottenham are considering a Tanguy Ndombele transfer as yet another manager tries to figure out his worth.

Tottenham are considering a Tanguy Ndombele transfer as yet another manager struggles to find his worth.

Conte was hesitant to confirm that Ndombele would not be sold in January, so how did this happen to one of Spurs’ most talented midfielders?

Moussa Sissoko is a good place to start when it comes to explaining Tanguy Ndombele’s frustration since joining Tottenham two years ago.

Just days after ending his five-year association with Spurs, the Watford midfielder returned to north London in August.

And his efforts were greeted with rapturous cheers from the home supporters in the second half, when he sent one of his classic long-range efforts hurtling into the Paxton End.

Sissoko’s effort was what turned him into a (hilariously ironic) cult hero.

Spurs have long needed a hardworking midfielder with exceptional vision, and what he lacked in the latter, he made up for in the former.

We’re back to Ndombele at this point.

Despite playing a different role than Sissoko, the £63 million signing has now worked under four different permanent managers, with several of them questioning his contribution.

“I know adapting to the Premier League is difficult, but he [Ndombele] has had enough time and a player of his potential has to give us more than he is giving us,” Jose Mourinho said after a poor performance against Burnley in 2020.

When asked about Ndombele’s role in the squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford, Antonio Conte was more tactical in his responses.

His reply was, “He’s a midfielder.”

That answer can only be interpreted in one way: he misunderstood the question, but the numbers speak for themselves.

Ndombele has made five substitute appearances since Conte’s arrival.

He’s only played in two games, both of which he was removed from.

The first was a shock loss to NS Mura, and the second was a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, in which Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was unable to play due to injury.

From the bench, the Frenchman has played three more times.

Spurs’ decision on his future as a January transfer will be influenced by his apparent inability to complete 90 minutes, which has been an issue since he was first signed under Mauricio Pochettino.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Tanguy Ndombele transfer: Tottenham weigh up cutting losses as yet another manager struggles to find his value