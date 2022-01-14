Tottenham are in talks with Juventus about a loan transfer for Tanguy Ndombele, who earns £200k per week.

Tottenham are in talks with Juventus about a loan deal for Tanguy Ndombele as they try to get rid of the £200k-a-week flop.

Tanguy Ndombele is expected to be loaned out by Tottenham this month, according to reports.

Since Antonio Conte’s arrival, the midfielder, 25, has fallen down the pecking order, and he now looks set to leave north London.

According to The Mirror, Spurs are in talks with Juventus about a possible deal for Ndombele.

Tottenham is hoping that Ndombele can reclaim his form with a loan move from now until the end of the season.

If he succeeds, he may be able to resurrect his Tottenham career, or at the very least, put himself in the shop window.

However, shifting his £200,000 a week wages could be difficult for Spurs, as few clubs in Europe can afford such a salary.

That is why the club is looking for a loan deal with Juventus, who will most likely cover a large portion of his salary.

Ndombele may become an outcast at Spurs if this fails.

After being booed off by fans in the FA Cup win over Morecambe, he was left out of the matchday squad for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

“It was a technical decision,” Conte said of the situation. “But before I make a decision, I consult the club. There is a club line, and I have to follow the club line.”

Ndombele cost Spurs £63 million and has more than three years left on his contract, making a permanent departure unlikely.

